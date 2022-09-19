Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy elected as AP assembly Deputy Speaker

Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. When the meeting started on the third day of the assembly, the question hour session was taken up first where AP CM Jagan gave a power point presentation on the Polavaram project.



Later, the Deputy Speaker was elected. As only one person filed nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that he was unanimously elected.

Kolagatla, who was elected as the Deputy Speaker, was taken by CM Jagan and TDPLP leader Atchennaidu to the seat of the Speaker. The ruling and opposition MLAs congratulated the unanimously elected Deputy Speaker.



This election became inevitable after the resignation of Kona Raghupathi, who was the Deputy Speaker until recently.