Kollu launches Bandaru Bonaza fest, hails GST relief

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra stated that the Central Government’s decision regarding GST reforms will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s economy. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have announced unprecedented tax cuts that will directly benefit the common man.

As part of the Super GST - Super Savings initiative, the Krishna district administration, in collaboration with the Commercial Taxes Department, organised the Bandaru Bonanza Shopping Festival at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall in Machilipatnam.

On Monday, Minister Ravindra, along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, inaugurated the shopping festival.

During the event, the dignitaries visited various stalls and interacted with traders to discuss the discount percentages being offered following the reduction in GST. They engaged with business owners, traders, and consumers to enquire about the benefits of the GST 2.0 reforms. In his speech, Minister Ravindra described this initiative as a revolutionary step aimed at transforming the nation’s economy and enhancing people’s purchasing power. He explained that in the past, multiple tax systems, including VAT, Central Tax, and State Tax, had burdened consumers; however, the introduction of GST has simplified this structure.

Additionally, he emphasised that the new Super GST initiative seeks to return increased national income to the people.

Ravindra pointed out that the GST on life-saving medicines has been reduced from 12% to 0%, making medical equipment and health insurance completely tax-free.

He further mentioned that agricultural machinery, such as tractors and drones, will now be available at significantly lower prices, benefiting farmers. Additionally, the reduction of GST on cars from 28% to 18% will make car ownership more affordable for the middle class.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao commented that the bold decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help financially strengthen the country. Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they are promoting these reforms to benefit all residents of the state. Collector DK Balaji praised the reforms for promoting transparency among traders and strengthening the economy. He noted that special awareness programmes are being conducted across the state to educate citizens about these benefits.