Konaseema District Collector honours officials who were transferred

Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla praised DRO Sattibabu AO Kashi Visveswara Rao for his dedication and coordination in serving the people of the newly formed Konaseema district. Sattibabu, who was transferred on Thursday night, was honored at a farewell meeting attended by many people.

The District Collector stated that both Sattibabu and Kashi Visveswara Rao played a crucial role in the formation of the district and provided full support in the administration. Sattibabu was commended for his punctuality and dedication, working long hours to serve the public.

The District Collector also highlighted their role in providing suggestions and resolving administrative matters. The officials were praised for their patience, good qualities, and contribution to the development of the district. Other officials, including DROM Venkateswarlu, expressed gratitude for their guidance and positive response in governance.