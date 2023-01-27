Konaseema, Kakinada dists' people suffer from bad roads

Kakinada: Travelling on roads in Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts, especially during nights, has become a nightmare for the denizens as almost all the roads are in deplorable condition. Potholes and gravel surfaced roads are becoming death traps for many.

Despite several complaints made to the officials of both Kakinada and Konaseema districts, people criticised that they are paying deaf ears and negligent in solving their problems. People criticised that the Municipalities are increasing taxes and collecting huge amounts without improving the roads. They questioned, what the officials are doing with the crores of rupees obtained from heavy taxes.

Besides poor quality of the roads, recent rains have further damaged the roads in Smart City, Kakinada. Another issue that is leading to bad roads is unplanning and lack of coordination among various departments. It became common for officials to dig once the road is laid for installing signalling, cable systems or others.

After digging the well laid road for some work, the workers are not closing the gap immediately. Even if they close it after a few days, it will be uneven causing trouble to motorists.

Meanwhile, a few speed breakers are also posing threat to vehicular traffic, which were laid without any norms or guidelines taking public safety into consideration.

Psychologist APJ Vinu told The Hans India that some of the roads in Kakinada are full of potholes and the work will be in progress all the time. As the staff concerned do not put up radium stickers at potholes, accidents are occurring.

People are urging both the Collectors Krithika Shukla and Himanshu Shukla to take immediate steps to improve the condition of roads and make travel easy and comfortable for the locals.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao said that the problems relating to roads have been brought to their notice and they are going to repair them very shortly by adopting new techniques of instant repair.