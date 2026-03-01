Kondapalli artisans trained in e-commerce for global reach

Vijayawada: A community empowerment and e-commerce awareness workshop for Kondapalli artisans was organised at the Kondapalli Experience Centre at Kondapalli in NTR district on Saturday. The programme was jointly conducted by the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) in association with the NTR district administration and the department of tourism.

The workshop witnessed participation from about 150 artisans engaged in the traditional Kondapalli toy craft. NTR district tourism officer Shilpa, representatives from the e-commerce platform Walmart, RTIH Vijayawada programme associates, and members of the Kondapalli Arts and Crafts Society attended the event.

During the session, Walmart representatives provided practical guidance on adopting e-commerce strategies to promote Kondapalli toys and handicrafts in global markets.

They highlighted the importance of digital onboarding, maintaining quality standards, packaging compliance, and leveraging international online marketplaces to enhance visibility and export potential.