Konijeti Rosaiah passes away, a sneak peek into this Congress stalwart's long political life

The former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah has passed away on Saturday. Taking a look into his long political career, he was born on July 4, 1933, in the village of Vemuru in the Guntur district. He studied Commerce at Guntur Hindu College and was elected to the Legislature in 1968, 1974 and 1980 on behalf of the Congress Party. For the first time, he served as the Minister of Roads and Transport in the government in the Marri Chenna Reddy government. Since then several key departments have been held under the tenure of several Chief Ministers. Rosaiah, who has long experience in the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 3, 2009, to November 24, 2010, for undivided Andhra Pradesh. Rosaiah was sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on August 31, 2011, and served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu till August 30, 2016.

In 1979, Roshaiah managed the transport, housing, and commercial tax departments under the Tanguturi Anjaiah government as Home Ministry in 1982 was headed by Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and the Finance, Transport, and Electricity Ministries in the Marri Chenna Reddy Government in 1989. In 1991, he served as the Minister of Finance, Health, Education, and Electricity in the Neduramalli Janardhana Reddy government, and in 1992 as the Minister of Finance, Health, Education, and Electricity in the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy government. He was the Finance Minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in 2004 and 2009.

He has introduced the Andhra Pradesh state budget in the Assembly 16 times so far. He was the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) from 1995-97. Elected to Lok Sabha from Narasaraopet constituency in 1998. Rosaiah, who has been the Finance Minister in the Andhra Pradesh state government for a long time, has introduced the state budget a total of 16 times, including the 2009-10 budget.

After the death of YSR, Rosaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister on September 3, 2009 and resigned on November 24, 2010 after fourteen months in power.