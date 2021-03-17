X
Korukonda: Farmers demand MSP for paddy

Korukonda: Many farmers in Korukonda and Rajanagaram mandals expressed concern over not getting minimum support price (MSP) to their paddy crop.

The mediators are paying Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,180 for 100kg paddy bag and reducing the prices as per their convenient.

A farmer, Madaboyina Appa Rao of Munagala village in Korukonda mandal demanded the government to do away with the involvement of mediators and pay MSP, as each farmer invested Rs 40,000 per acre for cultivation.

Paddy was cultivated in 15,000 acres in Munagada, Korukonda, Srirangapatnam, Gadala, Madhurapudi Bolleddupalem, Koti, Kotikesavaram, Raghavapuram, Gadarada in Korukonda mandal. He asked the government to come to the rescue of farmers immediately.

