Korukonda: Paddy farmers worry over 'Endu Tegulu'

Korukonda: Farming community in the mandal are expressing concern over their paddy crop, as the Endu Tegulu (BCB) pest is damaging the crop. At present, hundreds of acres damaged in the mandal.

As there is no right pesticide, the farmers are purchasing pesticides as per the advice of some persons to combat the problem. They are spraying the pesticide on the paddy crop but in vain. The pest is increasing day by day creating panic among farmers.

Because of this, the farmers are in debt trap. They are spending huge amounts to purchase pesticides to protect their crops. The farmers are requesting officials of agriculture department to give suggestions to come out of the problem, which is the need of the hour. They also sent representations to the collector in this regard.