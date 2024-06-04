Live
Kotam Reddy registered hatric victory
Nellore: In an sensational move Nellore Rural TDP nominee Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has registered a massive and hatric victory by securing 31,971 huge majority against his YSRCP political rival Adala Prabhakara Reddy from Nellore Rural Constituency.
It may be crecalled that Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy twice get won elected from Nellore Rural Constituency by contesting on YSRCP banner in 2014(against BJP nominee Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy), 2019(Against TDP nominee Shaik Abdul Aziz) in the elections.
