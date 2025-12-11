Kotamreddy lays foundation for Rs 50L works in RDT colony

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along on Wednesday laid foundation stone for Rs 50 lakhs worth various developmental works in RDT Colony of Nellore rural mandal on Wednesday. Later, he condoled family members of CPM leader K Penchalaiah at their residence and participated in the condolence meeting organized by CMP in the colony.

Speaking the occasion, the MLA has assured that he will extend support for all round development of Penchalaiah family along with CPM.

The MLA warned of initiating stringent action against Ganja smugglers as government is very perticular over the issue. The MLA said that the proposed Rs 50 lakhs developmental works in RDT colony and dedicated them to the people.

Former Municipal Mayor Madala Venkateswarlu, TDP leader A Srinivasulu, BJP and JSP leaders Rajesh, G Kishore respectively were present.