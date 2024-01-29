Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy family receives warm welcome from people

The people welcomed the efforts of Kotamreddy Sujithamma and her daughters Hyndavi and Vaishnavi in personally reaching out to them and requesting their support for the Telugu Desam Party and its candidates, Chandrababu Naidu and Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy.

The positive response from the residents of Ambapuram, Akkacheruvupadu, Ogurupadu, and Sri Lanka Colony indicates their willingness to consider the party's agenda and leadership in the upcoming elections. This door-to-door campaign by Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's family members has helped in establishing a direct connection with the people and gaining their support.



