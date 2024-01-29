Live
- Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP-RSS
- GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared
- Futuristic innovations changing the whisky market in 2024
- Delhi HC orders WhatsApp, Telegram to remove fraudulent groups misusing VC firms' trademarks
- Raj govt fixes website bugs exposing residents’ sensitive Jan Aadhaar info
- Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum
- MVA calls Nitish Kumar ‘biggest Palturam’; exit won’t impact INDIA bloc
- Calcutta High Court allows termination of rape victim's 23-week pregnancy
- Bajaj Finance Q3 net grows to Rs 3,177.39 crore
Just In
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy family receives warm welcome from people
Highlights
The people welcomed the efforts of Kotamreddy Sujithamma and her daughters Hyndavi and Vaishnavi in personally reaching out to them and requesting their support for the Telugu Desam Party and its candidates, Chandrababu Naidu and Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy.
The positive response from the residents of Ambapuram, Akkacheruvupadu, Ogurupadu, and Sri Lanka Colony indicates their willingness to consider the party's agenda and leadership in the upcoming elections. This door-to-door campaign by Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's family members has helped in establishing a direct connection with the people and gaining their support.
