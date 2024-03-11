Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's family conduct a door-to-door campaign

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's wife Kotamreddy Sujithamma and daughters Hyndavi and Vaishnavi took to the streets of Nellore Rural Constituency to conduct a door-to-door campaign. The campaign covered various areas including 1st Division, Kodurupadu, Gamallapalem, Harijanavada, Old Tribal Colony, Kisan Nagar, Arundhatiyavad, Kodurupadu Uru, Kalti Colony, New Tribal Colony.

During the campaign, they urged residents to support the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections and to throw their weight behind Chandrababu Naidu and Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy. The family members went from house to house, spreading their message and garnering support for the party.

The efforts of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's family were met with positive responses from the people, indicating a favorable reception to their message in the community. The door-to-door campaign proved to be an effective method of reaching out to the residents of the constituency and building support for the upcoming elections.