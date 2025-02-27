Kotappakonda reverberates with ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ chants

Narasaraopet : Trikoteswara Swamy temple premises at Kotappakonda reverberated with Om Namah Sivaya on Wednesday on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri (Kotappakonda Tirunalu). Devesthanam authorities performed special pujas and abhishekams to Trikoteswara Swamy early in the morning. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas to the presiding deity, seeking his blessings to fulfil their wishes.

Rush of devotees which started early morning still continuing at night.

Endowments minister Ananm Rama Narayana Reddy along with Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalava Aravind Babu visited the hill shrine and presented silk robes to Trikoteswara Swamy on behalf of the state government.

MLAs Prathipati Pull Rao and Bhashyam Praveen visited the Kotappakonda and performed special pujas to Trikoteswara Swamy. The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple. They set up pandals, decorated the temple premises with lighting. Special queue lines were set up for the convenience of the VVIPs visiting the temple.

Devasthanam authorities distributed theertha prasadams to the devotees visiting the temple. Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao camped on the hillock of Kotappakonda and supervised the security arrangements. Traffic police diverted the traffic in Narasaraopet to avoid traffic jams. Prabhas (huge chariots) were organised to attract the people near Kotappakonda.

A drone moving on the hillock of Kotappakonda to supervise security arrangements, accidentally fell on the electrical wire on the canteen. As a result, a fire broke out from the electrical transformer. Canteen was immediately closed. However, nobody was injured in the incident.