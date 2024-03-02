Live
- Business rivalry angle also being probed in B’luru cafe blast case: K’taka Home Min
- Five-time World Champion Pramod Bhagat receives a hero’s welcome at home
- 'Gambhir isn't in fray of getting ticket for Lok Sabha elections', social media's brutal attack on ex-opener
- Cricket Australia CEO Hockley denies reports of ignoring study on saving Test cricket
- Mahagathbandhan has fallen like a house of cards: Giriraj Singh
- Tackling phobias to anxiety: Experts reveal 5 health benefits of VR headsets
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah visits cafe blast victims in hospital, blames NIA, IB for intel failure
- Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65
- Khammam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launches zero power billing
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
Just In
Kotla Raghavendra Reddy pays homage to Rama Subbaiah
Highlights
In a show of respect and solidarity, Kotla Raghavendra Reddy, the son of former central minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, paid tribute to the body of Uppari Rama Subbaiah in Ramakrishtapuram village.
In a show of respect and solidarity, Kotla Raghavendra Reddy, the son of former central minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, paid tribute to the body of Uppari Rama Subbaiah in Ramakrishtapuram village. He also provided financial assistance of 20 thousand rupees to support the family during their time of need.
The gesture was also echoed by other respected individuals in the community, including Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav, Toppela Srinivasulu, Allebad Paramesh, and M.K. Surendranath, who visited the body and paid their respects.
This display of unity and support highlights the strong sense of community and compassion within Ramakrishtapuram village during difficult times.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS