Kotla Raghavendra Reddy pays homage to Rama Subbaiah

In a show of respect and solidarity, Kotla Raghavendra Reddy, the son of former central minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, paid tribute to the body of Uppari Rama Subbaiah in Ramakrishtapuram village. He also provided financial assistance of 20 thousand rupees to support the family during their time of need.

The gesture was also echoed by other respected individuals in the community, including Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav, Toppela Srinivasulu, Allebad Paramesh, and M.K. Surendranath, who visited the body and paid their respects.



This display of unity and support highlights the strong sense of community and compassion within Ramakrishtapuram village during difficult times.

