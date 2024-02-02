Kottu Satyanarayana organises Sakal Jana Sammelana Yatra in Tadepalligudem town

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana organized the Sakal Jana Sammelana Yatra in wards 34 and 35 of Tadepalligudem town. The yatra had the slogan 'Support...Continue Development...' and aimed to rally support for the government's welfare schemes. The Minister visited Anjaneya Swami and Kanakadurgamma at the entrance of the Kottu Housing Board and then led a joint rally on foot from Rupa Nagar.





Women greeted the Minister with haratis and he interacted with the people along the way, urging them to continue supporting the welfare schemes. Minister Kottu credited Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for implementing schemes that provided financial benefits to every family. He also warned against those who were plotting to create unrest in the peaceful town, urging people to take effective action against them.

The Minister appealed to the people to re-elect him from the Tadepalligudem constituency for the sake of development, welfare, and law and order. The yatra continued till nightfall with the support of the people. Various party leaders and members, including Gundubogula Nagu, Karri Bhaskara Rao, Tatha Srinivasa Rao, Dintakurthi Leelavathy, and others, participated in the event.