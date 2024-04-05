Kottu Satyanarayana participates in Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary celebrations

The 117th birth anniversary celebrations of famous freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, were held at Padala village in Tadepalligudem rural mandal on Friday. The event saw Deputy Chief Minister and Endowment Minister, Kottu Satyanarayana, as the chief guest. Minister Kottu expressed that Babu Jagjivan Ram's path is suitable and praised him as a great man who had a significant influence on Indian politics for a long time.

During the event, Minister Kottu highlighted Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram's accomplishments as a parliamentarian and his dedication to uplifting the weaker sections of society. He also mentioned Babu Jagjivan Ram's contributions in various government departments such as Labor, Railways, and Agriculture, as well as his role in bringing food security to India through the Green Revolution.

Attendees at the event, including AMC Chairman Muppidi Sampath Kumar, acknowledged the importance of April as the birth month of great leaders like Dr. BR Ambedkar, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Dr. Jyotirao Phule. They emphasized the significance of Babu Jagjivan Ram and Dr. Ambedkar as pivotal figures in advocating for social justice and equality.

Various local leaders and representatives also shared their thoughts on Babu Jagjivan Ram's legacy and encouraged others to follow in his footsteps. The event concluded with Minister Kottu extending his wishes for Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti to all participants.

Overall, the event served as a platform to honor and commemorate the life and contributions of the late Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, highlighting his enduring impact on Indian society and politics.