Kottu Satyanarayana reviews on Endowment Dept. reveals details

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday revealed the decisions taken in the review meeting of the Endowment Department and stated that special measures have been taken to ensure the development of Indrakeladri temple in Vijayawada is done according to the master plan. He said that apart from Rs. 70 crores sanctioned by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards Indrakeeladri temple development, a new building is being constructed with Rs. 27 crores for preparation of Prasadam counters, and stock counters.

Further, the minister said that a two-story Annadanam building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore at Indrakeeladri in such a way that 1500 to 1800 people can receive Anna Prasadam at a time. He also said that in order to cope with the rush of devotees, construction of complex extensions of queue lines has been undertaken with an estimate of Rs 20 crores and tenders will be called this week. The minister stated that a pooja Mandapam will be set up at a cost of Rs. 6 crore to enable special Kukum Pooja and tenders will be called for in the second week of July.

"A megawatt solar plant will be started soon at the Vijayawada temple. We are going to construct a multi-level car park with a cost of Rs 60 crores and developing Vijayawada Indrakiladri with temple funds of Rs 120 crore," the minister added.

The minister said that they have taken up the construction of a queue complex at a cost of Rs 75 crores, construction of 750 meters long Sala Mandapalu in Srisailam Mada streets with Rs. 35 crores in Srisailam and Annadanam Complex with Rs. 3.60 crores and construction of Q complex with Rs. 4 crores at Kanipakam.

The minister on this occasion denied the allegations on the Tirumala Srivani Trust funds and clarified that funds received from the Srivani Trust are used for the construction of temples.