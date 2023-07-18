Kottu Satyanarayana says Pawan Kalyan's popularity is declining

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana has made sensational accusations against TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu alleging him of involving in Amaravati irregularities. He stated that if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to power in the 2024 elections, Chandrababu will have to limit to home.

Further, Deputy CM claimed that Pawan Kalyan's popularity is rapidly declining due to his association with certain individuals. He accused Pawan Kalyan of making baseless allegations against him in an attempt to permanently undermine his political career.

Alleging that Chandrababu Naidu has worked to bring down the Praja Rajyam Party in the past, Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana accused the former of conspiring to end the political career of Pawan Kalyan and advised Pawan Kalyan that his political future would only be viable if he dissociated himself from Chandrababu Naidu.

He clarified that if Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav has done any mistake, the government will take appropriate action against her. The Deputy CM questioned Pawan Kalyan's understanding of Hindu culture and claimed that he does not adhere to Hindu dharma.