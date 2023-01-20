Kovur MLA did nothing for his constituency: JSP

Nellore: Jana Sena district secretary Gunukula Kishore alleged that Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy was not responding to several problems in his own constituency and making baseless comments against party chief Pawan Kalyan, unable to digest growing popularity of JSP among people.

Speaking to reporters at the party office on Thursday, he condemned the derogatory remarks made by the ruling party leaders against Pawan Kalyan. He said people would teach a fitting lesson to the MLA for his failure to address problems in the constituency. The JSP leader sought his reaction on the illegal layouts, sand smuggling, losses to aqua farmers, illegal gravel mining, lack of urea stocks at RBK centres, poor road connectivity to villages in Kovur constituency.

He also questioned the MLA over cancelation of pensions, encroachment of cemeteries by ruling party leaders, lack of remunerative prices to farmers and about closure of sugar factory that provides livelihood to many in his constituency. Disregarding his responsibilities as legislator, he is making comments against the Jana Sena party. He stated Pawan Kalyan was working hard to ensure that all sections of society get power in the coming general elections. Party leaders Kanthar, Chinnaraja, Balu, Venkatesh and Imtiaz were present.