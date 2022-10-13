KRIBHCO chief invites CM YS Jagan to lay stone for plant

Vijayawada: KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd) chairman Dr Chandra Pal Singh called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday.

He requested the Chief Minister to lay the foundation stone for the construction of first phase of the bio-ethanol plant coming up at Sarvepalli in Nellore district.

The foundation for the Rs 300 crore project will be laid in December.

During the meeting with the CM, the KRIBHCO chief also discussed the possibility of constructing a DPA complex fertilisers factory with the support of the state government.

The Chief Minister promised full support for the proposal while explaining that all infrastructural facilities and well-trained human resources are available in the state for launching such projects.