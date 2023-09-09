‘Krishna delta avails 105 tmc ft water’

Machilipatnam: State Agri Mission Vice-Chairman MV Nagi Reddy urged farmers to properly utilise water as this August witnessed scarcity of rain. He informed that so far 105.32 TMCs of water has been utilised for agrarian activities and drinking water needs so far.

Agricultural Advisory Committee and Irrigation Advisory Committee joint meeting was held at Krishna Collectorate on Friday. Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar and others participated in this meeting along with Nagi Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagi Reddy said that they were taking decisions that are helpful to farmers in the meetings. He said that the government had released 31.58 TMC of water to Krishna eastern delta, 15.09 TMC of water to western delta from Prakasam barrage and another 58.64 TMC of water had been released to the downstream of the Prakasam barrage.

Collector Raja Babu said that two new barrages would be constructed downstream of Prakasam barrage. He said that the proposed two barrages were given administrative sanction and DPR had also prepared and it was sent to the government for getting permission.

MLA Perni Nani instructed the agriculture department officers to ensure availability of plentiful fertilizers such as urea, DAP complex and MOP to the farmers.

Advisory Committee Chairman Jannu Ragavarao, Irrigation SE Prasada Rao, Agriculture JD N Padmavathi and others attended.