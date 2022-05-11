Krishna district officials told to be on high alert

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha and District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal asked the officials to be on high alert in the wake of cyclone Asani to hit coast on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal is moving towards coastal districts and landfall is expected on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Heavy to very heavy rains with wind speed of 60 to 70 km is expected in coastal districts from Visakhapatnam to Guntur on Wednesday.

Collector Ranjit Basha and SP Kaushal conducted a meeting with officials in Machilipatnam on Tuesday and reviewed the preparedness to face the cyclone. The Collector asked the officials of revenue, R&B, agriculture, fisheries, disaster management and other departments to be on high alert. The officials were told to work in coordination to face the cyclone. The Collector said cyclone control room have been set up in Machilipatnam and asked officials to set up wireless communication network to ensure communication between various government departments.

SP Siddharth Kaushal told the officials to strengthen communication network and work in coordination with other departments. He said there is danger of falling big trees and electrical poles and asked the officials to take measures to immediately remove trees and electric poles. The officials were told to form road clearance teams and arrange vehicles to take up rescue operations. He said the village volunteers should be on alert and give information to the district officials for evacuation from danger areas to the safer areas during the cyclone. He suggested the police to assist the district administration to help for the safe evacuation from low-lying areas to the safer areas and rehabilitation centres.

Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, District additional SP N Venkata Ramanjaneyulu, RDOs, DSPs and other officials from health and other departments attended the meeting.