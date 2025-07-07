Krishna Riverfront set for artistic extravaganza with painting competition

Vijayawada: The Krishna riverfront is gearing up to host a vibrant painting competition at Beram Park on July 13. District collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced that the event aims to promote public awareness on state government initiatives and social participation, while offering a new experience for tourists.

The competition, organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the district administration, will begin at 6:30 am on July 13. It will focus on themes such as Swarnandhra Vision @ 2047, P4 (Public, Private, People’s Partnership) policy, Say No to Single-Use Plastic, Swachhandhra-Swarnandhra, Save Water, Reduce-Reuse-Recycle, and Harithandhra. Dr Lakshmisha, who participated in a yoga session and unveiled the competition posters at Haritha Beram Park on Sunday, urged enthusiasts to participate in large numbers and showcase their artistic talent. He emphasised that the paintings should not only highlight the artistic prowess of the participants but also serve to awaken public consciousness and add a new charm to the riverfront.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes and accolades. Additionally, a drawing competition will be held for children. For more details, interested individuals can contact 7075196840.

Later, addressing the yoga event, Collector Lakshmisha stressed the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. “Yoga isn’t for someone else; it’s for our own body, for ourselves,” he remarked. “To live a healthy and happy life, we must dedicate some time to yoga every day.”

He further added, “We can only accomplish tasks if we are healthy; otherwise, we cannot move forward even a single step. Therefore, don’t be a slave to laziness. Take a moment to reflect and embrace yoga.” Dr Lakshmisha stated that dedicating about 45 minutes to yoga in the morning can lead to better concentration and results in all daily activities.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Dr D Chandrashekar, District AYUSH Officer Dr Ratna Priyadarshini, Amaravati Boating Club CEO Tarun Kakani, APTDC Divisional Manager P Krishna Chaitanya, and numerous yoga enthusiasts were present.