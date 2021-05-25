Krishnapatnam Herbal Medicine: Somireddy demands immediate start of distribution

Nellore: TDP leaders demanded the state government to start distribution of Anandaiah's herbal preparation for Covid-19 immediately for saving lives of the poor without waiting for approvals from Ayush and other statutory bodies.

They witnessed a demonstration of Anandaiah's eye drops in Krishnapatnam village where a youngster from Manthani in Peddapalli district of Telangana suffering from Covid for more than 20 days was administered the drops.

Party senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised that the medicine is now being supplied to some close relatives, friends of the ruling party leaders and industrialists in the state and Anandaiah was confined to CVR Institute located on the Port premises where he was asked to to prepare the concoction and eye drops.

He asked what the district collector and SP were doing when the ruling party leaders are illegally getting the medication without approvals from the Ayush and ICMR. He appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to give directions for preparation and distribution of the medicine in open to save the victims of pandemic.

During their visit to Krishnapatnam, the TDP leaders on Tuesday witnessed administration of the medicine in the form of eye drops to Prakash, of Manthani who was accompanied by his mother Malleeswari. According to video footage distributed by TDP leaders, the man who is said to be suffering from Covid recovered from the ailment within minutes.

Chandramohan Reddy said wondered as to why the state government is saying there is a need to get a nod from the Centre though the Ayush department said the medication is harmless. He said the inventor of the medicine has been now detained in the name of approvals otherwise he would have provided medicine to at least 10,000 victims of Covid.

The TDP leader asked the government to arrange tight police protection for distribution of the medicine in a systematic manner following the time slot system.

TDP general secretary and MLC B Ravichandra, party Nellore city in-charge K Srinivasulu Reddy, and others were present.