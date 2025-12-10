  1. Home
News

KRU men’s volleyball team announced

  10 Dec 2025 10:02 AM IST
KRU men’s volleyball team announced
Vijayawada: Krishna University has announced its Men’s Volleyball Team for the upcoming South Zone Inter-University Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) from December 10 to 14. The team was selected based on performances in the Krishna University Inter-Collegiate (KRUIC) Volleyball Championship, which was recently hosted by Satavahana College, Vijayawada.

The selection committee finalised the top-performing players from various colleges affiliated to Krishna University, ensuring a strong lineup to represent the university at the prestigious South Zone tournament.

The team comprises of G Venkatesh, U Manoj Kumar (SRR & CVR Government Degree College, Vijayawada); K Purna Sai, I Sagar Babu (YVNR Government Degree College, Kaikaluru); S Naga Raju, T Sai Bharat Kumar (Vikas BPEd College, Nunna); P Hafi, M John Wesly (Dr LHR Government Degree College, Mylavaram); P Mohith Naidu (Satavahana College, Vijayawada); G Mahesh Babu (Krishna University Engineering College, Machilipatnam); R Mahesh Eswar (PB Siddhartha College, Vijayawada); Y Manikanta (Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada); V Sai Babu (Vijaya BPEd College, Nunna); N Deva Raju (Siddhartha Law College, Kanuru).

Team officials include Coach G Rathunath (Vikas BPEd College, Nunna) and Manager Dr B Ch SangeethaRao (Satavahana College, Vijayawada).

