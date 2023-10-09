KS Rama Rao appointed as Durga Temple EO

Vijayawada: Ahead of Dasara festivities, which are scheduled to begin from October 15 atop Indrakeeladri (Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam), the State government appointed KS Rama Rao, the RDO of Sri Kalahasti as Durga Temple EO. Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Sunday issued a GO in this regard. In this order, he directed KS Rama Rao to report immediately and take charge as the Temple EO.

It should be noted that the State government transferred Temple EO D Bramaramba last Sunday and appointed Deputy Collector M Sreenivas as the New EO. However, he didn’t take the charge. In view of this, on Sunday, the government appointed KS Rama Rao as the new EO.

It is learnt that D Bramaramba, who is working as the temple EO at present, has been facing many corruption allegations. Besides, the gap between the Temple Trust Board Chairman and members and EO Bramaramba had widened.

As per the sources, there was no coordination between the EO and Temple Trust Board. In addition to that, political influence has been playing a key role in undertaking developmental activities of the temple and other issues. In view of these reasons, the government had taken a decision of transferring the Temple EO.

This year the Dasara celebrations will commence on October 15 and continue till October 23. Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada is one of the major annual fetes in the State where around 7 to 8 lakh devotees will visit the temple. Lakhs of pilgrims and devotees turn up to the temple during the 9-day festival from not only Telugu States but also from Odisha and other neighbouring States.

In fact, every year, during Dasara celebrations devotees will face problems with lack of adequate facilities such as tonsure halls, lockers, toilets, showers and free meals etc. Every year, the authorities concerned assure to provide all facilities, but never implement.

The main problem devotees face is with queue lines and Goddess darshan. Despite purchasing Rs 100 and Rs 300 tickets, devotees have to wait a long time to have darshan. With VVIPs and VIPs, who have straight access for darshan, the general pilgrims have to wait more and more time for their turn.

This year, the situation reportedly getting worse as there was no coordination between the Endowments department and public representatives. After postponing Dasara celebrations coordination meetings two times, finally it was organised once where the district in-charge Minister and Endowments Minister, local MLAs and district and endowments authorities attended.

In fact, coordination meeting used to conduct two to three times, if necessary, one more time in the past. But there was only one meeting organised this time. Meanwhile, transfer and postings of the EO just one week ahead of the commencement of the celebrations is likely to affect this year’s celebrations. However, devotees hope that this year’s Dasara fete will be good and have the goddess darshan without facing any troubles.