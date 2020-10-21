Kumari Puja held at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: On the fifth day of Dasara Mahotsavam celebrations underway at Srisailam temple, special pujas and rituals were performed on Wednesday morning. Kumkumarchana, navavarnarchan, japanustas, parayana, surya namaskar, chandi homam, panchakshari, bhramari, bala japanustanam, chandi parayana, chaturveda parayanam and kumari puja were organised on the occasion.

Later, in the evening, japam, parayana, navavaranacharna, kunkumarchana and chandi homan were performed. In the night, kalarathri puja, manthrapuspam, amma vari asthana seva and suvaseni puja were also organised, according to temple executive officer (EO) K S Rama Rao. During the kumari puja, the girls aged from 2 to 10 years were offered prayers after flowers, fruits and new clothes were presented to them. This is one of the main event of navarathri utsavams.

As part of Navadurga alankaras, Goddess's processional idol was decorated as Skanda mata. This is the fifth form of Navadurga and the Goddess would be having five shoulders.

Skanda (Kumara Sway) would be seated in her lap as a child. As she is the mother of Skanda she is regarded as Skanda mata. The wishes of devotees would fulfilled if they offer prayers to Skanda mata. Sesha vahana seva was organised to the swamy amma varu, the EO added.