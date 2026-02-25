Kumbhabhishekam at Durga temple from March 6

Vijayawada: The grand Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada will be performed from March 6 to 8 with traditional rituals and spiritual splendour, said Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni.

In this connection, along with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, he inspected the arrangements on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, the MP said that the Kumbhabhishekam, held once every 12 years as per Agama Shastra to rejuvenate the divine energy of the temple, would be conducted with elaborate arrangements and meticulous planning to ensure the smooth participation of devotees.

Further, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan are expected to attend the ceremony on March 8.

MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, and Trust Board members addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday