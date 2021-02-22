Kuppam debacle repeats for TDP in Naidu’s Chandragiri

Tirupati: Close on the heels of humiliating defeat in panchayat polls in Kuppam Assembly constituency, the Opposition TDP again suffered a crushing defeat in the panchayat election in Chandragiri mandal, the native mandal of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The election to the 13 panchayats was held in the fourth and final phase on Sunday in Chandragiri mandal in which the TDP could win only two, leaving the 11 to ruling YSRCP.

TDP was able to win Kandulavari Palli panchayat which included Naravaripalli, the native village of Naidu and another Buchinaidupalle in the mandal.

Out of 21 panchayats, YSRCP won 6 without contest while election to two panchayats is pending due to court cases and voting was held in the remaining 13 panchayats on Sunday.

In the last panchayat election, the TDP won 22 against 33, leaving 11 panchayats to opposition YSRCP and its leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been winning from the seat since 2009.

The YSRCP also made a spectacular win in Tirupati rural mandal where the party won 33 panchayats as against the total 34, leaving only one to a rebel candidate contested as an independent.

The local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy who is also government whip and TUDA chairman, saw his party candidates win unanimously in 19 panchayats.

Interestingly, independent candidate Badi Sudhakar Yadav was able to win despite the ruling party doing its best to defeat him in Pudipatla panchayat. He was suspended from YSRCP for anti-party activities just before the polls.