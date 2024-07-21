Kuppam to be made educational hub

Kuppam (Chittoor District) : The Chittoor district administration has been giving top priority to the comprehensive development of Kuppam constituency which elected Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the eighth consecutive term and made him the CM for the fourth time.

The District Collector has laid his focus on Kuppam and visiting the constituency in regular intervals.

Collector Sumit Kumar has been conducting the public grievances redressal programme in Kuppam exclusively for the constituency once in 15 days in addition to the regular programme at Chittoor on every Monday.

He has been attending the programme personally and said that there were many grievances relating to revenue besides social pensions, housing and infrastructural issues. The Collector has been giving a target of 15 days to the officials to solve the problems.

Sumit Kumar said that efforts were on to develop Kuppam town as an educational hub also. As part of it, they are finding suitable land for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya and Krishi Vignana Kendra in the town. It may be recalled that the town is already equipped with medical and engineering colleges.



He stated that the developmental progress will be reviewed once in every 15 days towards achieving the goal of resolving all problems in the next six months. Problems which could not be resolved in mandal or division level will be reviewed at district level to find solutions.



Collector Sumit Kumar and Joint Collector P Srinivasulu have been conducting field reviews in the constituency during their visits. Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat also has plunged into action right from the day he assumed charge and holding extensive deliberations with various field level officials to find out pending issues. Steps are being taken to take the development initiatives on fast-track in the CM’s constituency.



Meanwhile, CM’s spouse Nara Bhuvaneswari who toured the constituency on various occasions prior to the general elections will be visiting Kuppam again for three days beginning July 23. She will hold interaction programmes with women in several villages during her visit. She will distribute sewing machines to women besides taking part in other welfare programmes.

