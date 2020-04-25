Kurnool: 105 crores given to women groups under 'zero interest'

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that state government has introduced several welfare schemes for empowerment of women and loans on zero per cent interest to Self-Help Groups is one among the schemes. The Collector on Friday after attending video conference of Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has issued a cheque worth Rs.82.50 lakhs to the SHG women.

He said that 4,44,230 eligible women belonging to 44,423 self -help groups functioning under DRDA YSR Kranthi Patham (YKP), will benefit from the zero interest scheme. He also handed over another cheque of Rs.22.54 lakhs to MEPMA. This cheque amount would be given to 1,64,092 eligible women of 15,422 self-help groups, stated the collector.

Veera Pandiyan further said that 6,08,322 women of self-help groups functioning under MEPMA and DRDA YSR Kranthi Patham would benefit. He handed over the total cheque worth Rs.105.14 crores to MEPMA and DRDA Self Help Group Samakya.

Kurnool legislator, MA Hafeez Khan, DRDA Project Director, Srinivasulu, MEPMA Project Director, Tirumaleshwar Reddy and the women of Self Help Groups participated.