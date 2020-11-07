Kurnool: 19 held for illegal transport of liquor

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) cops on Saturday conducted extensive raids across the district and seized huge quantity of spurious liquor.

In a press release, the officials stated that 19 persons were arrested and 15 cases were filed besides seizing 8 vehicles that were used to transport the illegal liquor. The officials have also stated that 60 litres of country-made liquor and 300 kgs of jaggery wash was also seized.

Besides seizing country-made liquor and jaggery wash, 365 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of various brands was also seized and 4,165 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed. In addition to these, two cases of illegal transportation of sand was also filed. Eight persons were arrested for transporting sand and 6 vehicles and 22 tonnes of sand was also seized, the officials stated. The officials of SEB appealed to people to keep inform the police about the illegal transportation of sand and liquor through WhatsApp no 7993822444. The informers' details would be maintained secretly, they said.