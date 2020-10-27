Kurnool: 24-year-old hacked to death in group clash

Kurnool: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death at Kallur estate in Panyam mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday late night. The deceased has been identified as Vadde Sri Hari, a resident of Venkatachalapathi Nagar in Kallur estate.



According to IV-Town CI B Srinivasulu Reddy, a petty issue between two groups has resulted in heated argument and attacked each other with lethal weapons. The deceased Sri Hari accompanied with his friends, Shakil, Khaza and Madhu has gone to urinate near a chicken shop on the main road of Kallur estate.

Another group Jayaramu, Bhaskar and Khaleel, who were seated near the chicken shop, has raised objection to this. Both groups indulged in an argument and with the intervention of some persons, the quarrel subsided for the time being. Around 11 pm, Khaleel to take revenge on Shakil, asked him to come with his associates as he wanted to tender an apology for the incident. Khaleel as per plan reached the spot with his friends Jayaramulu and Bhaskar and attacked Khaleel and his friends with deadly weapons.

Except, Vadde Sri Hari all others managed to escape from the attack. Sri Hari was severely injured in the incident, said the CI. The family members of Vadde Sri Hari on learning about the attack rushed to the spot and shifted his body to Kurnool Government General Hospital but the doctors declared he was brought dead. After the attack the assailants fled the scene. Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased brother Raju, a case of murder was filed on Khaleel, Jayaramulu, Bhaskar and others and took up investigation.