Kurnool: 617 litres of spurious liquor seized, 48 held

Kurnool: The Prohibition and Excise officials on Thursday conducted raids on spurious liquor manufacturing dens across the district and arrested 48 persons and seized 617 litres of spurious liquor, 1,750 kgs jaggery and 22 vehicles.

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise department, Chenna Keshava Rao, the officials have conducted intensive raids on spurious liquor manufacturing dens. During the raids, the officials arrested 48 persons and filed 32 cases.

Taking the advantage of lockdown and closure of wine shops across the district, Chenna Keshava Rao said some people were indulged in manufacturing of spurious liquor. To curb the illicit liquor manufacturing, police personnel of 14 stations across the district were ordered to conduct raids on dens.

The teams destroyed huge quantity of liquor and arrested several persons into custody, stated the DC. At Kurnool town station limits alone 10 persons were arrested, four cases have been filed besides seizing 7 vehicles and 122 litres of spurious liquor, added Chenna Keshava Rao.