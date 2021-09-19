Kurnool : Alur residents demand regular drinking water supply

Kurnool : Residents of Alur town on Saturday lay siege to the office of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) with empty pots demanding the officials to resolve the drinking water supply problem. For some time, a tense situation prevailed on the premises.

The women folk demanded the officials to immediately resolve the drinking water problem else they will intensify the protest.

CPM leader Narayana Swamy, addressing the gathering, has said that the Alur constituency was the home constituency of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram. It is very unfortunate to say though it is the home constituency, the people of this area are facing the problems.

He demanded the RWS department officials to address the drinking water problem at the earliest. After staging a protest in front of the RWS office, the residents also staged a road roko at Ambedkar circle for two hours.

The road blockade has resulted in traffic jams. The vehicles on either side of the road were seen stranded for lengthy kilometres. The police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Later the CPM leaders handed over a representation to the RWS Deputy Engineer (DE) Santhappa. The DE said that the watermen who were engaged to supply water are on strike for not receiving their salaries.

He said Rs 14.90 lakh arrears are yet to be paid for watermen. He further said that a proposal has been forwarded to release the amount. He assured to resolve the water supply problem at the earliest.