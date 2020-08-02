Kurnool: Burglar decamps with ornaments worth Rs 3 Lakhs

Kurnool: A burglar sneaked into jewellery and mobile shops and decamped with ornaments and mobiles at Pathikonda on Saturday late night. According to information, a burglar entered a jewellery shop located at Pedda Masjid after breaking the locks and decamped with ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh.

Later, he also sneaked into KBN mobile shop located just behind the police station and stole 4 android mobiles. The entire episode was recorded in a closed-circuit camera. The very next day, on Sunday, the shop owners noticed that the locks were broken and lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police reached the spot and collected CC CCTV footage to track the identity of burglar. The police said only one burglar was found in the camera. However, based on the complaint lodged by the shop owners, the cops have registered a case.