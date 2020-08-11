Kurnool: Centre saffronising education sector says AIYF State Secretary N Lenin Babu

Kurnool: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State Secretary N Lenin Babu alleged that the Central government on the name of reforms in the education sector is branding it to saffron colour. He said the AIYF strongly opposes the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP).

Expressing protest against the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the leaders staged a dharna at Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Pathikonda here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lenin said that the Central government has totally failed to implement the recommendations of Kothari Commission. He alleged that the Modi government was instead saffronising the education sector ignoring secular principles.

Without allocating sufficient funds to the education sector, how is it possible to achieve cent percent literacy, he wondered. The AIYF flayed the Centre for trying to forcibly impose its education policy on States.

He said permission should be accorded to States on printing of textbooks. The AIYF urged the State government to fill up the posts of teachers. More funds need to be allocated for development of universities, he added.

AIYF leaders U Karmanchi, Sudhakar, Ravi, Masthan, Rama Naidu, Venkatramaiah, Rangad, Sriramu and others participated.