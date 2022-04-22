Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao asks secretariat staff to be prompt in duties

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the ward secretariat employees to report to duties in time and be available to people in the office. The collector made surprise visits to ward 1 and 2 secretariats in Narasinga Rao Peta on Thursday. After visiting the secretariats, the collector first inspected the attendance and movement registers along with welfare scheme calendar and others.

Later speaking to the employees, the collector said they should report to duties in time and be available to people in the office.

He said every welfare scheme introduced by the government should reach the beneficiary.

The employees besides extending the welfare schemes, they need to educate people about the schemes, said the collector. The collector further said the employees should discharge responsibilities with dedication.

He ordered them to extend more services depending upon the possibility. The secretariat employees in addition to discharging their responsibilities, they have to coordinate with the ward volunteers in their work. The employees are told to distribute the One Time Settlement (OTS) certificates. He ordered the employees to speak to the concerned officials with regard to inclusion of family members in ration cards.