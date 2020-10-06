Kurnool: Collector Veera Pandiyan , SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli talk tough against caste bias

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan said discriminating people in the name of caste is unlawful and inhuman.



On learning of the prevalence of two glass system at hotels in Kuppagal village in Adoni mandal, the collector accompanied by the superintendent of police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli visited the village on Tuesday and created awareness.

Addressing on the occasion, Veera Pandiyan said that all human beings are equal, none is high or low. "Unity is strength and living in harmony will spread love and peace among the people. It is very unfortunate to hear that caste discriminate is still prevailing in the villages while the world is developing rapidly. We are in the computer age, not in Stone Age or Iron Age. Two glass system in these times is horrible," he said and warned of stringent action on those who encourage untouchability.

The collector said several awareness programmes are being conducted to educate people. As many as 534 government services are being provided at the villages. To extend the services village and ward volunteers were engaged. Earlier, people used to come to the collectorate to get their problems resolved but now they can get them sorted out in village secretariat, he explained.

Veera Pandiyan said no one would be spared if members of tribal or Dalit community are attacked on the pretext of caste adding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that stern action should be taken in such cases.

SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that he along with the district collector had taken stringent steps to ensure that no one is banished from the village in the name of caste. "Don't create rifts among the people, instead sow the seeds of love and peace. Stringent action will be taken if any untoward incident takes place in villages," he warned.

The SP asked the people to call police by dialling 100 if they face any problem. The state government has separately started the Disha Act for women, he added.

Later, the district collector and the SP offered prayers at Thimmappa temple. The temple priest was ordered to treat everyone equally. The officials have also visited a barber shop where they came to know that he was practising discrimination. They ordered him to serve all without bias.