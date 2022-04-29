Kurnool: Collectors inspect exam centres to curb malpractices

Kurnool/Nandyal: After the class X exam question paper leakage at Ankireddy Palle in Kolimigundla mandal on Wednesday, the district collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, P Koteshwara Rao and Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, made surprise inspections to the exam centres and monitored the examination process to prevent malpractices and others.

Kurnool collector Koteshwara Rao inspected the government town model school and Sister Stanislas School. During his visit to Sister Stanislas School, he noticed a visually-challenged student Mohan appeared for the exam. The collector spoke to the officials concerned and arranged a scribe on the spot. Later he inspected the lighting in the rooms, drinking water facilities and others. The collector ordered the officials to arrange drinking water for students and they should ensure that none of the students face any problem. The road transport department officials were ordered to run buses where there is no bus facility. The officials should always be alert and they should see that no untoward incidents take place. He asked the officials not to give any scope for copying and malpractices. Similarly, the Nandyal collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Raghuveera Reddy also visited the exam centres at NGOs colony, Tekka, Chaolu and Chapirevula. The collector ordered the officials to initiate stringent action on the students, who were involved in mass copying and malpractices. He also enquired about the drinking water facilities, lighting in rooms and bus facilities.

He ordered the chief superintendents to ensure medical staff available during the day. The distribution of question and answer papers should be done under the supervision of police personnel. The officials should ensure that the exams are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. Superintendent of Police Raghuveera Reddy said that adequate number of police personnel have been deployed at the exam centres. Section 144 was also imposed in and around the exam centres, stated the SP.