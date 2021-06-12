Top
Kurnool: Congress stages unique protest against fuel price hike
District Congress Committee president Ahmed Ali Khan and former MLC M Sudhakar Babu riding a bullock cart condemning the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Kurnool

DCC president Ahmed Ali Khan says both the State and Central governments remained silent on the issue and no steps have been taken to bring down the prices

Kurnool: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ahmed Ali Khan said that both the Centre and state government are competing with each other to hike the petrol and diesel prices. Following a nationwide call given by Congress party, the DCC president along with other party workers staged a protest near Konda Reddy Fort on Friday demanding the governments to immediately reduce the fuel prices.

Addressing on the occasion, Ahmed Ali Khan said though common people were suffering with increased fuel prices, both the state and Central governments remained silent on the issue and no steps have been taken to bring down the prices. He said due to pandemic situation, the income of people has come down affecting their livelihood. But, at the same time when the people were trying to cope with the situation, the Central government continuously hiking the prices of fuel increasing their woes. He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was least bothered to take the suggestions from former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress party former president Rahul Gandhi. He demanded both the governments to immediately bring down the petrol and diesel prices. Otherwise, he said the party would intensify protests across the state. Prior to staging a protest, the party leaders took out a bullock cart rally up to Konda Reddy Fort. Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, NSUI state president G Naga Madhu Yadav, S Babu Rao, Palem Sujatha, Srinivas Yadav, B Bathukanna, Sajjad Hussain and others participated in the rally and protest.

