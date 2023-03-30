Kurnool: Cops arrest man for damaging buses, attacking people

Pathikonda (Kurnool): A mentally unsound man on Wednesday created a panic like situation by breaking the window panes of buses, cars and attacking the people with iron rod in front of the police station at Pathikonda.

According to information, the 'psycho' identified as Rehaman, a resident of Hosur village, carrying two iron rods in his hand, reached four pillars junction in Pathikonda town and began to hit window panes of two RTC buses, cars and motorbikes on the road. With this the traffic on the road has totally came to a standstill.

When a bus driver tried to stop him, Rehaman also attacked him. Some people captured the incident on their mobile phones but no one dared to catch hold of him.

Significantly, the entire incident has taken place in front of the Pathikonda police station. None of the police personnel came out of the station to handle the situation.

A constable, who dared to catch him, also sustained injuries. After half an hour of creating panic situation, the psycho entered the police station and broke the tables and chairs.

The police with the help of locals, who entered the police station, managed to catch him.

Speaking to media persons, Circle Inspector K Murali Mohan told that Rehaman was a mentally retarded person and was admitted in King George Hospital (KGH) at Visakhapatnam for extended treatment.

After extending treatment, the doctors discharged from the hospital recently, he said.

The Circle Inspector further said he would be again sent to mental hospital for treatment after being produced in the court.