Kurnool: CPM blames government for rise in cases

Kurnool: CPM district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the district administration has totally failed to control the spread of killer corona virus.

Addressing media here on Monday, Prabhakar Reddy came down heavily on the ruling government and the district administration for least bothering to send rapid test kits.

In a span of 28 days, he pointed out the positive cases have reached to 174 with five deaths. This horrible situation is panicking the residents of Kurnool district.

Almost 80-90 percent of Kurnool town was declared as red zone, Nandyal 50-60 per cent and the remaining mandals across the district were also covered under red zones.

When the number of positive cases are being registered in double figures why the district administration is delaying to expedite testing, he questioned.

He asked how did the KM hospital was given permission to run during lockdown period. When all private hospitals were ordered to close, why this one hospital was treating patients, he questioned and demanded the government officials to bring back the testing equipments to Kurnool that were sent to Nellore and Anantapur districts. Conduct rapid tests to each and everyone without fail.

Prabhakar Reddy also said that the residents of red zone need to get milk, vegetables, medicines and other essential commodities for free of cost.

If the district administration plans to strictly restrict the residents to confine to their homes then they have to fulfill their needs.

CPM district level leaders, T Shadrak and Radha Krishna were also present.