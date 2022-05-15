Kurnool DCC chief resigns

Kurnool: Ahmed Ali Khan, the president of Kurnool District Congress Committee (DCC), resigned from the post on Saturday. Addressing media conference after sending his resignation letter to the party, Ali Khan said that due to some personal issues, he was tendering resignation to the party post. There is neither political pressure nor any other reasons and it is purely my own decision, said Ali Khan. He said that during the general elections, he has worked as in-charge to Goa, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, he contested as MLA from the party and also contested for Lok Sabha elections from Kurnool in 2019. During the two instances, he got a good majority compared to other candidates of Congress party, said Ahmed Ali Khan.

"Over a period of five years, I have worked as president of Minority Cell," he said and added following the instructions of high command, several protests, rasta rokos and others have been staged opposing the attitude of state and Central governments. He profusely thanked the party heads, leaders and others for cooperating with him in all his works.

He appealed to the people to support the party. All sections of people would be happy if the Congress comes to power, he said and rubbished the rumours of joining another party. Khan said he will chalk out future course of action after discussing with the leaders and wellwishers.