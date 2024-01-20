Live
Kurnool district collector inaugurates meeting hall at RDO office
Highlights
Kurnool District Collector Dr. G. Srijana inaugurated the modernized meeting hall in the premises of the local RDO office.
Joint Collector Narapu Reddy Maurya, DRO K Madhusudan Rao, RDO Hariprasad, R&B EE B Surendra, DSP Sudhakar Reddy, and Tehsildars participated in the programme.
