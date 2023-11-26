Kurnool DSLA office records inspected

Kurnool: Following the directions of the High Court, Member Secretary of State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) M Babitha visited undivided Kurnool District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office on Saturday.



DLSA Chairman and district judge N Srinivasa Rao and Secretary and senior civil judge Ch Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao gave a warm welcome to the Member Secretary.

After visiting the office, Member Secretary Babitha inspected the records and enquired the number of cases and its status. Later, she spoke with the panel of judges. She expressed satisfaction on the district judge and senior civil judge for their relentless services. She also lauded Kurnool district Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth for his anticipation in resolving the cases.

Later, SLSA Member Secretary Babitha along with the district judge planted saplings in the court premises. She also handed over wheelchairs to the district jail observation officer, which could be used for the benefit of prisoners, if needed.

Judges Bhupal Reddy, Malleswari, Diwakar, Jyoshna Devi, Kalyani and Vandana, Juvenile welfare house observation officer Hussain Basha and district level officials of the departments concerned were present on the occasion.