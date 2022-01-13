Kurnool: Ensure all facilities at CCCs for corona-infected patients

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements at the Covid care centres. He said the coronavirus infected patients should not suffer due to lack of any facility. He inspected the facilities at the Tidco Covid care centre.

Later speaking to media, the Collector instructed the Superintending Engineer (SE) of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) department to ensure sufficient water supply at the Covid care centre. The SEs of APSPDCL and Tidco were ordered to see uninterrupted power supply. The municipal commissioners were ordered to ensure neat and clean surroundings. He said adequate number of sanitation staff should be deployed to clean the surroundings.

The officials are also ordered to arrange shamiyanas, chairs, tables, mikesets, signboards and others for vising corona infected patients. The officials of social welfare, BC welfare and ST welfare department were also ordered to engage more staff to look after the arrangements.

The DMHO and DCHOs were ordered to engage more doctors to discharge duties in three shifts. The collector further said that the DCHS and EE APMSIDC should look after the arrangements of medical equipment. The SP should look after security, arrangement of food by the DM of tourism department, vehicle arrangements by DTC, data entry operators by the PO of SSA department, BSNL department for ensuring landline phone connection and fire department regarding fire services, stated the collector.