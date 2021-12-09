Kurnool: Fearing collapse, Parents lock school in soganur

Kurnool: A government high school was locked by the parents of schoolchildren at Soganur village in Yemmiganur mandal on Wednesday. According to the parents, the school roof has developed cracks as a result, the cement plaster is falling in patches in classrooms. Fearing threat to life and unfortunate incidents to their children, the parents reached the school on Wednesday and locked the school gates. The parents have even stated that they will not send their children until the school is renovated in all respects or constructed new classrooms. It is also learnt that the parents are willing to send their children if classes are conducted in temples or under the tree shade. They are not ready to send their children to classrooms.



According to information, the government high school building was constructed some 20-25 years ago. Since its construction, no renovation works have been taken up even under Nadu-Nedu scheme also. The entire school building is in a dilapidated state. Though it is in such a state, 243 students pursuing education from class 1 to 8 and nine teachers have been engaged to teach classes to the students.

Speaking to The Hans India about locking of school, Yemmiganaur Mandal Education Officer M Anjaneyulu said the students have been shifted to the nearest school. The issue has been taken to the notice of higher authorities. Indents have also prepared for the construction of new classrooms, he said. Concerned engineers have also visited the school and inspected the situation. Construction of new classrooms would start as and when the government gives its nod for its construction, stated Anjaneyulu.