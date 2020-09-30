Kurnool: Fit India Freedom Run draws huge response

Kurnool: The joint collectors of Welfare and Development, Syed Khaza Mohinuddin and Ram Sunder Reddy, flagged off 'Fit India Freedom Run' from the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, they said to stay fit, everyone should do physical exercises regularly. It should be a part in their routine schedule. Recalling the adage, a healthy mind in a healthy body, they said if you want to achieve anything you need a healthy body and for that exercise is a must.



"If you have a healthy body, you will get a healthy mind. The healthy mind will guide you in a proper way, which will result in achieving a healthy nation. If a person wants to live a healthy life then doing regular exercise is compulsory. In addition to regular exercise, doing Yoga for an hour would be more beneficial to all. This is the right time, pandemic time, to do Yoga because it will boost your immunity power to fight against the deadly corona virus, said the officials.

Sports Authority of India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nagaraju Naidu said following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Freedom Run was conducted. The aim of the call is to ensure that everyone owns good health and happiness. The Fit India Freedom Run that started from the Collectorate continued up to Kisan Ghat and from Kisan Ghat to Collectorate. DSA chief coach Nataj Rao, manager Setkur, Ramana, DSA trainers M S V Raju, Yuosuf, Rajesh, Ravi, Prasad, Avinash, Sateesh and Bhagya Raj participated in the run.















