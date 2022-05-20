Kurnool: Four boys die after suffering electric shock

Kurnool: Four boys died after suffering electric shock in Kurnool district on Thursday evening. The incident took place at Alam Konda village in Krishna Giri mandal.

According to Sub Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy, four children, Nakka Karthi, Sangala Sai, Gudesa Sekhar and Shaik Kamal Basha, all aged 12 to 13 years and residents of Alam Konda have gone to a farm pond to swim. The farm pond belongs to one Nabi Rasool who has installed two electric motors in the farm pond to pump water to his fields. The children who are unaware of the electric motors got down to swim. All suffered electric shock and died instantly, said the Sub Inspector.

The anxious parents that did not find their children return home despite light fail began to search for the whereabouts. On not finding their traces the parents lodged a complaint in the Krishna Giri police station. Based on the complaint the police intensively conducted searches and succeeded in tracing the dead bodies in the farm pond. All bodies have been shifted to Dhone government general hospital for conducting post mortem on Thursday late night. The bodies have been handed over to the deceased parents after completion of post-mortem on Friday, said Chandrasekhar Reddy.

A case under relevant sections has been filed and investigation is under way, added the Sub Inspector, Chandrasekhar Reddy.

With the four deaths a pall of gloom has descended in the village.